EFCC Chairman Advice Journalist To Formally Send Petition On Tinubu's Source Of Wealth To Him

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has told a journalist questioning the source of wealth of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to write a petition.





Speaking to newsmen on Monday, he challenged the journalist questioning Tinubu’s wealth to substantiate his allegations against the APC chieftain.





The reporter had asked Magu when he would probe Tinubu who had purportedly claimed in a video in August that he was richer than Osun State.





Reacting, Magu said: “You know what? If you are really interested, write a petition and see whether I won’t act.





“Go and write a petition and substantiate in the petition and find out if I won’t act. It is not for us to listen to people on radio and begin to act.





“Yes, we have intelligence but the surest way to get action is to go and write a petition and substantiate the contents of the petition and see whether I will not act.”

