Woman Who Killed Her Husband, Three Kids And Herself, Omitted From Obituary Poster

The obituary for the family killed in Benue state has been released but the mother who killed her husband, their three kids, and herself in a murder-suicide was omitted from it.





The man identified as Mr. Nicholas Adetsav Alanga was found dead with his wife and children at their home in Vandeikya street, Makurdi, Benue state.





The attack began following a disagreement and the wife, who neighbours say has been known to be violent, went on a rampage. She damaged her husband's car then killed her entire family before taking her life.









On the obituary, the husband and his three kids' photos were placed with the words, "Wonders shall never end."





The burial will hold on Friday, November 16th at their hometown in Gwer-East local government of Benue state.

