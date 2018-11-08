Woman Narrowly Escapes Stray Bullet Which Pierced Her Roof And Entered Her Room

Published:





A woman is lucky to still be alive after a stray bullet pierced her roof and entered her room, landing just beside her on the bed.





Modesta Chinomso said she was sick so stayed home. While lying in bed, she heard a sound and stood to find a hanger and spent bullet beside her.





She's now thanking God for her survival and has shared photos of the bullet and pierced roof.





She wrote:





Was suppose to go out yesterday as usual but couldn't because i was battling with high fever and cold so i decided to stay back rest while waiting for my result from the laboratory i went the previous day.





Lying down on the bed at 10:30am i heard a thunderous sound inside my room and the cotton hanger polled from it spot and fell my me, i quickly got up and behold a bullet lying next to me..





That kept me wondering what could have happened, so i began to trash the mysterious bullet root into the room, it pieced through the roof down to the celling, hit the iron hanger and lost it strength on the bed

