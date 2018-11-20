Wizkid’s Bodyguard Butchered For Defending Him

Published:





Roy Emmanuel escaped being hacked to death while defending his boss, Wizkid, in Lagos over an alleged debt he incurred.





It was gathered that Roy was at club DNA when the owners of the club started arguing with him that Wizkid didn’t buy the Lamborghini Urus he, recently, posted via his Instagram story.





According to reports, the club said the artiste was owing the club millions of Naira for drinks bought on credit.









It was learned that the club said buying such a car did not make sense, but Roy defended his boss, saying he will clear his debts once he returns to Nigeria.





However, when the bodyguard stepped out of the club, he was deeply macheted on the face. His attacker fled immediately, but it was later alleged that the suspect is the bouncer of the club, who is currently on the run.





Roy was later seen talking with one of the owners of the club, shortly before being rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he is recuperating.

