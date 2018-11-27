Wike Sacks Rivers Television, Radio MDs For Not Attending BON Meeting

Published:





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday sacked the Managing Directors of three state-owned broadcast media.





According to the governor, they were sacked because of their failure to attend a meeting by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) led by its Chairman, John Momoh.





The stations whose MDs were sacked are the Rivers State Television, Radio Rivers and Garden City Radio.





Wike said he was embarrassed that none of the state-owned broadcasting parastatals honored the meeting.





He, however, charged the BON to always stand on the side of the people and speak the truth concerning the issues in the country at all times.





On his part, the BON Chairman stated that the organisation will remain apolitical at all times.





He further stated that as Chairman of BON and Channels Media Group, he has no intentions whatsoever, to meddle in politics.





BON is holding its 71st General Assembly in the state, which will be focusing on raising the bar in the digitalization of the broadcast industry.





Momoh, therefore, urged the governor to invest in the state’s broadcasting outfits in that regard.

