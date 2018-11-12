Why We Shelved Plans To Impeach Saraki, Dogara - APC

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that it dropped plans to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, over the rigid impeachment process.





The national leadership of the party had on different occasions, vowed to impeach the Senate President and the House of Representatives’ Speaker after their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The National Auditor of the APC, Dr. George Moghalu, told Daily Sun that though the party desires to impeach Dogara and Saraki, the prevailing circumstance made it impossible.





Moghalu said: “The situation is not about giving up, the present reality is that as a law-abiding party, one thing is the wish, while another is the act itself.





"We wish to have the leadership of the two chambers as a party, but the point is that the reality on ground will not make it achievable.





"Considering the prevailing reality, the possibility of changing the leadership of the two chambers is not there, because we need the required number to do so.





"Don’t forget that we are in a constitutional democracy. We may be left with no other option than to live with the current situation because we don’t have another choice.





"However, my simple appeal is that the common denominator is the unity of Nigeria.





"We must all be accountable to the country. We have to place Nigeria first in whatever we do, whether we are in the opposition or ruling parties,” stated Moghalu.

