Why We Can’t Release Buhari’s Certificate – Cambridge

Published:





The University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate, now known as Cambridge Assessment, says it can only release the certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari only if he so requests for it.





Cambridge, a United Kingdom-based examination body, which oversaw the conduct of final year secondary school examination in Nigeria and placement into foreign universities in the early days of colonialism and years after, said this in a statement on its website on Monday.



The special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,had earlier on said that WAEC presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to his principal through this tweet





“WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?” Adesina tweeted without the photos of the certificate.





WAEC Registrar, Iyi Uwadiae, presented the document to the President on Friday at the State House in Abuja.





However, the attestation has since stirred up controversies with Nigerians questioning the authenticity of the certificate.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





In a response to enquiries by some Nigerians to authenticate the certificate of Buhari, Cambridge said for it to release a candidate’s certificate, the student must request for it.





Cambridge said in the statement titled: “Statement in response to Nigerian Presidential election enquiries: “We can only confirm or verify results at the direct request of or with the permission of a candidate.





“This is in accordance with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulations, Data Protection Act 2018 and section 40 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000.”





The organisation also confirmed that according to the Regulations for 1961, African Language papers, including those for Hausa, were set for the West African School Certificate.





Cambridge also said: “Examination results were classed in grades by 1 to 9. 1,2,3,4,5 & 6 indicate a Pass with Credit; 7 & 8 indicate a Pass; 9 indicates a Failure.





“To pass the School Certificate, candidates had to pass examinations in a variety of groups. It was compulsory to pass English Language, but not Maths, in order to gain the Certificate.





“The number of candidates who sat for the WASC Hausa examination in 1961 was 152.

“Our records show that Hausa was set in the Northern Region in 1961,” it added.

Share This