Why We Attached Photo To Buhari’s Attestation Certificate – WAEC

Published:





The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has said its attestation certificate comes with a photograph submitted by the person requesting such.





This explanation came from the WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, following the controversy that greeted the body’s presentation of a certificate of attestation to President Muhammadu Buhari.





According to Ojijeogu, WAEC did not issue Buhari a certificate but an attestation which can be gotten by anyone who lost his certificate.





“The Registrar to Council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, and in [the] company of the Head of National Office of WAEC in Nigeria, Mr Olu Adenipekun, went to the Villa to present not a certificate but an attestation of [the] result,” he told Tribune.





“When we issue attestation of [the] result, it comes with a passport photograph of the candidate. It’s not a certificate.”





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





On when Buhari applied for the attestation, he said: “We can’t be saying he applied yesterday or day before yesterday; the only thing is that he applied, and we must give honour to whom honour is due as the president of the country.





“There is nothing wrong in that (taking the document to the Villa).”





He further revealed that “When we issue attestation of [the] result, it comes with a photograph the person presented when he was applying for the attestation of [the] result.





“It’s not a certificate; it’s attestation of [the] result. We did that (started issuing attestation of result) because of the rate at which candidates were losing their certificate; since we (WAEC) don’t issue certificate twice.





“So, we issue attestation of result for those who have lost their certificate, or their certificate is damaged or they cannot find it.





“You can apply for attestation of [the] result. And whatever passport [photograph] you submitted when you applied for it is what will appear on the attestation of [the]result.”





He added that Buhari did not apply for the attestation of the result before now.

Share This