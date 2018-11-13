Why Uzodinma Will Never Governor In Imo State – Uche Nwosu

Published:





The son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has said the governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma, will not be governor of the state come 2019.





Speaking to his followers on Tuesday, Nwosu stated that he would reclaim his mandate in the court.





He also dismissed speculations that he is plotting to dump the ruling party.





Nwosu, who is Okorocha’s chief of staff, also condemned the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, stressing that the former Edo governor did not respect the rule of law and constitution of the party.





He said: “I am the lawful governorship candidate of the APC in Imo state. Our national chairman did not respect the rule of law and the constitution of our party by substituting senator Hope Uzodinma’s name for mine.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“The records are very clear. I won the first primary election on October 2. I also won the second primary held on October 6. The records are there. The police, INEC and DSS reports affirm my victories.





“It is only for a matter of time. We will get justice in court. My name shall be on the ballot. I shall be announced as the APC governorship candidate in Imo state. Hope Uzodinma won’t be governor.





“There is no truth in the rumour that I have dumped the APC for Democratic Alternative. I am still in APC. I am a founding member of the ruling party. I won the ticket of the party and I shall lead the APC to victory in Imo state in 2019.”

Share This