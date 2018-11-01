Why PDP Governors Meet With Buhari In Abuja

Published:





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said four South-South Governors visited President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the Niger Delta.





Wike and the governors had earlier this week visited Buhari at the Presidential Villa sparking comments that it may be in connection with the 2019 elections.





However, Wike, a former Education Minister has said the visit does not have anything to do with the 2019 elections.





“Our meeting with the President had nothing to do with politics. It was strictly for the benefit of the South-South,” Wike told Channels TV.





“There is no personal problem between the President and myself. He came to Port Harcourt to commission a project that would add value and I had to be there.





“But when it comes to politics, I say no, the party of the President has performed poorly. It has failed Nigerians.





“The APC is not doing well. But when it comes to governance, you give the President that respect. ”

