Why PDP Did Not Nominate Obi As Atiku’s Running Mate – Wike

Published:





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has said Atiku Abubakar picked his running mate for the 2019 presidential elections since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believes he (Atiku) needs someone he can work with.





Atiku, the flagbearer of the PDP for the presidential elections, picked a former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi as his running mate.





Also, Wike said the party did not zone the vice-presidential post to the South East.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“I never nominated Peter Obi,” Wike said. “But the mere fact that the Vice Presidential Candidate is coming from the South-East does not give the zone the sole right to nominate a person since the entire country will benefit.





“When the South-East said they were not consulted before Peter Obi was nominated, where did we meet as a party to agree that the Vice Presidential Candidate must come from the South-East.





“But we said if the Presidential Candidate believes he has somebody to work with, we said so be it.“

Share This