Why Obasanjo Shut Down My Company When I Was VP – Atiku

Published:





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo shut down his (Atiku’s) company, Intels for 6 months during their administration.





Speaking in an interview with the African Report, the former Vice President explained that his company has always been targeted because of his involvement in the fight for democracy.





Atiku stated that his former boss closed the company during the government that he even served as a democratically elected Vice President when he had a disagreement with me.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Asked if his company, Intels was being targeted, politically, Atiku, said: “Intel has always suffered because I have been involved in the fight for democracy since the 1980s when the military was in power. (Governments) will pounce on Intels – refuse me one license or the other, close me down.





“Even the government that I served as a democratically elected vice-­president, the president closed Intel for six months when he had a disagreement with me. […] He never found a fault with it and eventually opened it again.





“The last three years have been the worst in the history of Intels because our turnover dropped by 70%. Oil companies and gas companies are no longer investing in that sector because of the absence of laws that can guarantee their investment.”

Share This