Why I Take To Marijuana As A Teenager - Michelle Obama

Published:





Former United States first lady, Michelle Obama, in a recent interview with 2020 spoke about her memoir, Becoming in which she briefly mentioned smoking marijuana when she was young.





When asked why she decided to include that information in the book, Obama replied, "that's what I did."





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





She went on to explain why she mentioned her brief time experimenting with marijuana, saying "that's part of the becoming story.





Everybody had something that they had to work through, something that they were figuring out. So why would I hide that from the next generation?"





In the book, Michelle Obama also opened up on her struggles with infertility, miscarriage and how she was able to conceive her two daughters through IVF.

Share This