Why I Post Seductive Pictures Despite Being A Virgin - Nigerian Singer Kyrien

Acclaimed Nigerian singer and virgin, Adokiye Kyrian took showbiz lovers by surprise, years ago when she declared that she was still a virgin and would remain so till she got married.





What is however, shocking to several Nigerians is that the singer often posts sultry pictures on her social media pages. This has made some to doubt her virginity declaration.





Adokiye addresses this in a recent interview, stating the pictures are completely professional. "I am an artiste and creativity is part of my job. It is my duty to be 100 per cent professional and if my profession entails me posing sexily, I will do it because it is what I signed up for. Being sexual has nothing to do with my virginity. I am still a virgin and will remain so till I get married” said the singer.





"I don't know why people think the entertainment industry is immoral. It is a profession just like any other. Choosing to remain a virgin was a decision I took for personal reasons. That I am a virgin doesn't mean that those that are not are bad or that I'm better than them. I want to keep my virginity for my husband and that's my personal decision.”





Highlighting the qualities she wants in her man, Kyrian said, "I want someone that will understand what I do; someone that wouldn't be threatened and try to bar me from doing my job. I want someone that will understand me like Jay Z understands Beyonce. He will have to understand that my profession doesn't mean I'm a cheat or someone that is all over the place. I want someone that will love me selflessly for who I am. He has to be gentle, nice and God-fearing.”





Adokiye also shared her thoughts on why female artistes in the industry are not so successful. She said,“It's not that female artistes don't succeed; it is just that the people who call the shots in the industry don't know that female artistes need more attention. On the global scene, female artistes are usually given a lot of attention and that's why they (female artistes) always have more money than their male counterparts.”

