Why I Changed Chairman Senate Committee On Police – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has disclosed that the need to speed up work on the passage of Nigeria Police Reform Bill necessitated the need to change the chairman of the Senate committee on Police Affairs.





In a statement by his media aide, Olu Onemola, Saraki insisted that the upper legislative chamber is committed to passing the Bill quickly.





Saraki said that given the security challenges that the nation was facing, the passage of the Bill would help to create a more responsive and efficient Police institution for all Nigerians.





The statement reads in part, “As the representatives of Nigerians, all Senators agree that there is a need to make our Police more responsive and effective — in order to meet the demands of our nation’s security challenges.





“This is why, in putting together the updated version of the Police Reform Bill, we have consulted widely — involving serving and former members of the Nigerian Police Force; the private sector, members of the civil society; and legal experts. These consultations have been done in a bid to ensure that this Bill is not only comprehensive in its coverage, but also effective in building stronger institutional guidelines for our police,” the Senate President said.





“Make no mistake, these new incorporations to the Bill touch on issues that will address the professionalism that should be enforced in the Nigerian Police Force. This is why, it is our fervent hope, that by the end of November, Nigerians across the country will be able to celebrate the passage of this Bill.





“Our determination to fast-track work on the Bill informed the recent decision to change the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs. The mandate given to the new leadership is to ensure that the Bill which has passed second reading stage should quickly go through the public hearing and committee stages so that we can pass it in the next few weeks.”





