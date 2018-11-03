Why I Can Never Support Atiku In 2019 - Bola Tinubu

Published:





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has said he is not supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.





Tinubu said this in response to a comment by a former Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Minister Abba Gana that he (Tinubu) will work for Atiku in the 2019 elections.





“You know that Atiku is very friendly with former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” Gana said.





“They formed the APC government together. I am sure that Tinubu may realize that he faces less danger with the Atiku president.





“They have common businesses and I am sure they would work together. Tinubu has more things in common with Atiku than Buhari.”





However, a statement by Tunde Rahman, a media aide to Tinubu, noted that there is no iota of truth in Gana’s assertion.





“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu indicated long ago where he stood on the matter of the 2019 election,” the statement read.





“He has continued to say he remains firmly behind that patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his mission to rebuild the country from the ruins of the PDP years.





“Only two days ago, he restated this position while speaking with correspondents at the State House in Abuja.





“He said the PDP could hold their meetings anywhere they liked and that Nigerians know who means well for them and is trustworthy.





“Where the former FCT Minister, Abba Gana got his conviction that Asiwaju Tinubu would do otherwise is left only to himself.”





The statement admitted, however, that “Asiwaju has had a relationship with former Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, just like he has had with many other leaders in his political journey.





“But this is about Nigeria, the well-being of the country and of Nigerians. On this score, he has made his pick.”

