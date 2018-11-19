Why Atiku Will Not Visit America For Now - Gbenga Daniel

Published:





The Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will not be traveling to the US yet despite securing a Visa.





Daniel, a former governor of Ogun state, made this known on a television interview on Sunday. Speaking, the former governor said Atiku made it clear to him that his priority is to face and solve the problems of Nigeria rather than a trip to the US.













He said: “Let me tell you, a number of people don’t know this man (Atiku).“He told me clearly "OGD (as Daniel is fondly called), go and get the visa but I am not going anywhere. I want to face the problems of this country.





I want to solve the problem of Nigeria. When I finish what I want to do, if you think I have to travel, I will travel.’“There are a lot of people who have become Presidents without going to America. But as soon as they became presidents, the other side (America) started inviting them.”

