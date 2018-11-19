Monday, 19 November 2018

Why Atiku Will Not Visit America For Now - Gbenga Daniel

Published: November 19, 2018

The Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will not be traveling to the US yet despite securing a Visa.

Daniel, a former governor of Ogun state, made this known on a television interview on Sunday. Speaking, the former governor said Atiku made it clear to him that his priority is to face and solve the problems of Nigeria rather than a trip to the US.



He said: “Let me tell you, a number of people don’t know this man (Atiku).“He told me clearly "OGD (as Daniel is fondly called), go and get the visa but I am not going anywhere. I want to face the problems of this country. 

To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813

I want to solve the problem of Nigeria. When I finish what I want to do, if you think I have to travel, I will travel.’“There are a lot of people who have become Presidents without going to America. But as soon as they became presidents, the other side (America) started inviting them.”

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: