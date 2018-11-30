Why APC Is Jittery About Atiku's Proposed Visit To USA...PDP

Published:

The PDP has alleged that the All Progressives Congress “is already jittery because of the calamity that will soon befall them”.



National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke with our correspondent on Atiku’s application for a US visa, asked the APC and FG to be ready to accept defeat in the February presidential election.



He said, “What is their own in the visa that they are calling on the authorities of another country not to grant a private citizen?



“The fact is that the APC government has failed. They are already jittery. They know that the game is up and that’s why they have been running from pillar to post.





“Tell them that their days of deceit are over. Nigerians are tired of them and they can no longer lie or take the people for a ride anymore.”

Share This