What Shehu Of Borno Told Buhari About Boko Haram

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Elkanemi has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the area is still under the siege of Boko Haram insurgents.





Abubakar said this when President Muhammadu Buhari paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Shehuri, Maiduguri on Thursday.





He said: “On behalf of the traditional institution in Borno, I want to commend Your Excellency for the commitment you have given towards ending the lingering crisis of Boko Haram





“It is unfortunate that despite all efforts put in place to restore peace in our land and the North East, we the people of Borno State are still under Boko Haram siege.





“Nobody can dare move out of Maiduguri by 10 kilometres without being confronted/attacked by Boko Haram.





“Quite a number of farmers are being killed and kidnapped on a daily basis around Molai General Area, which is just 10 kilometres away from the metropolis, along Maiduguri -Damboa -Biu road.





“Most of the surrounding villages and communities in Konduga, Damboa, Mafa and other local government areas have been razed down in the last two weeks.





“We plead that the federal government and the security agencies review the strategies in nipping this lingering crisis in the bud.”

