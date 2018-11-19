What PDP Will Do To Nigeria If Allowed To Return – Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari says it will be too dangerous and risky for power to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Buhari spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, at an event organised by Buhari Media Organisation in the commencement of campaigns for next year’s presidential election.





The President said the PDP had not shown remorse for what they had done and had not admitted their mistakes and had not taken steps to address those mistakes.





His words: “They want to compound matters for Nigeria. It is too dangerous and risky for power to return to PDP.”









Garba added that Buhari would win “clean and square” on the basis of the record that the administration had achieved.





"In 2015, we ran on the basis of promises, majorly insecurity, anti-corruption and repositioning of the economy on all of these three counts, he has achieved 90 per cent,” he added.





"The time has come that we are going to unfold to the nation, all achievements and Nigerians will not make the mistake of taking us back to where we were in 2015.





"This election is going to be a tough one but Buhari is going to win.“Don’t mind the noise, don’t mind all the propaganda. Buhari will come back. He has done it before, he is doing it now. He is going to do it for the country again,” he added.





He also said, “He must be allowed to complete the good work he had started.“Whatever they say, he has minimally 12 to 14 million votes coming from masses in elections. This is not going to change in 2019. "This election will be a work-over for him.”

