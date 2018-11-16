We Will Conduct Credible Elections In 2019...INEC

Published:





Chairman of INEC Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday reiterated that the electoral umpire would organise free, fair and credible elections in 2019.





Speaking at the 6th anniversary lecture and investiture into the Realnews hall of fame held in Lagos, Yakubu said the commission was aware of its crucial role in the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.





He said,“It is true that political stability is a prerequisite for economic growth and development. It is also true that no economy flourishes in a situation of uncertainty.





"Nations cannot develop if they are unstable. We have seen nations and cities destroyed by unacceptable electoral outcomes.





"Democratic transition through periodic and credible elections is the best way to ensure certainty that will guarantee and sustain political stability.





"We will never ever fail the nation. Our commitment is that we will never give Nigerians excuses.





"The commission has embarked on diligent preparations to ensure that the 2019 general election is credible and meets the goals of election integrity.”

