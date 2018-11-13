We Have Secured 703 Convictions Since 2015 – EFCC Boss

Published:





Yesterday, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu addressed the press to mark the occasion of his third year in charge of the anti-corruption crusade in the country.





During his speech, he said the commission has secured 703 convictions against politicians and other individuals who were involved in various cases of corruption since 2015.





"In spite of corruption fighting back, we have consistently made progress in the area of convictions secured."





He also listed several assets forfeited by the convicts. According to Magu, the anti-graft agency recorded the successes despite the fact that corruption kept fighting back.





Furthermore, he vowed to go after contractors who have abandoned projects across the country even after collecting money from the government to execute them.

