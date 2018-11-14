We Have Not Restricted Movement In Maiduguri – Army

Published:





The Nigerian Army on Wednesday debunked social media reports that it had imposed a restriction of movement in Maiduguri, describing it as ‘false’.





Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Col. Kingsley Samuel, made the clarifications in a statement issued in Maiduguri.





He said that the military did not enforce a restriction on travellers, adding that the report was mischievous and designed to cause a breach of peace in the state.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“The attention of the Nigerian Army, 7 Division, has been drawn to the circulation on social media of a purported travel time restrictions in Maiduguri.





“The statement is completely false and clearly a mischief intended to misinform, cause disaffection and a breach of peace. At no time was such a statement issued by anyone on travel time restrictions.”

Share This