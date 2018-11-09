We Have No Plans To Impeach Okorocha - Imo Speaker

Published:





The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Iheanacho Ihim, has denied reports that the House has begun impeachment process against Governor Rochas Okorocha.





In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Marcel Ekwezuo, the Speaker said the Governor had carried out his duties within the full provisions of the law.





Ihim said: “His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, has so far conducted himself and steered the administrative machinery of Imo within the most perceived and glaring ambits of the law.





“No member of the Imo House of Assembly has contemplated, even remotely, the misleading allegation of his impeachment charge.”





The Speaker condemned the reports, adding that the state government and the public should disregard the allegations.





“It beats my imagination how an obscure and imaginary television station operating outside the shores of Imo state could be the harbinger of a story of such magnitude. There are a plethora of refined, reliable and reputable mass media in Imo.





“Such fake news and other morally degenerate stories are the stock in trade of that lowly rated and generally unknown, non-conventional television station.





“I enjoin the relevant public and government of Imo to discountenance the falsehood of Gov. Okorocha’s alleged impeachment for what it is – a lie from the pit of hell,” he said.

