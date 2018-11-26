We Have No Evidence To Prove That Atiku Is Corrupt – Prof. Sagay

Published:





The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay, says there is no proof that the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is corrupt.





The former Vice President has been labelled several times as a “corrupt man” by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some persons in the country.





Answering questions on the possibility of Abubakar being corrupt during an interview section, Sagay said despite the allegation that the PDP Presidential is corrupt, the Federal Government has not been able to provide any proof that the Wazirin Adamawa is truly corrupt as touted.





Speaking further, Prof. Sagay said what is really delaying or suspending any action against the Presidential hopeful is a question of proof.





His words: “There are some cases that are going to be very difficult. He (Atiku) has covered himself very perfectly.





“The only clear case that is known is the case of Jefferson in the US. I don’t know how that a huge sum of money was found in his freezer. He was talking to Atiku at that time and so I don’t know the relationship, so the man went to prison.





“In this case, there is one thing to have suspicion, and another thing to have proof. What is really delaying or suspending any action is a question of proof. I don’t think that is certain,” he said.





Source: Sun

