We Have Defeated Boko Haram Technically - Presidency Insists

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu has insisted that the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists have been “technically defeated”.





The presidential spokesman made this comment on Sunrise Daily, a talk show on Channels Television, on Thursday morning, barely two weeks after the terror group killed scores of Nigerian soldiers in Borno state.





Shehu noted that the Buhari government had absolute right in determining that Boko Haram has “technically, in fact beyond technicality been degraded, and has actually been defeated.”





On the number of soldiers killed during the last attack in Metele, a remote village near the Nigerian border with Niger, Shehu said that the military had revealed that only 23 gallant soldiers died and not “the outrageous numbers that are being spread all over the place”.





Speaking on the standard of equipment, Shehu said he was not aware that the military was working with substandard weapons, noting that as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, the President has a duty to ensure that the military is well equipped in order to confront the enemies.





His words: “There is no question about the fact that Boko Haram has been technically defeated. Government is absolutely right in determining that Boko Haram has technically, in fact beyond technicality been degraded, and has actually been defeated.





“The armed forces have clearly disclosed that we had lost 23 gallant soldiers in that Melete incident. This is contrary to the outrageous numbers that are being spread all over the place.





“I am not aware that we are dealing with any substandard equipment with procurements under the Buhari administration. This country had that experience in the past.





“It’s not possible that the military commanders will have everything that they need. This country faces threat from forces that are foreign. As GCFR, the President has a duty to ensure that the military is well equipped in order to confront the enemies.”

