We Gave You All The Support Yet You Lost - APGA Blasts Bianca

Published:





The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Ike Oye says Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of late war-lord, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has not been fair to him or the party in spite of all the support and privileges she enjoyed.





Addressing journalists in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Oye said he deserved an apology for the misplaced and unwarranted attacks on him by Mrs Ojukwu.





Oye said though Bianca joined the Anambra South Senatorial contest for APGA ticket a bit late, she got a lot of assistance from the party to enable her to clinch the nomination and wondered why she lost.





The APGA chairman said rather than castigate the national chairman and the party, Bianca should have been explaining her loss after receiving so much logistics to enable her to win.





Oye said Bianca’s media swipe on APGA did not befit her status as the mother of the party, but smacked more of anti-party activity.





His words: “Bianca is my personal friend and there is no way I could have done any wrong against her.





“I must tell you that I was surprised when she started attacking me in the media. I think that was a very serious mistake on her part because she is fighting the wrong person.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“I did not do Bianca anything. People were sent to conduct the primary election and they returned result to me and that was all I cared for.





“APGA gave her support, I wouldn’t want to announce it openly, but we gave her all the support she needed to win but she did not win.





“That is why I said she should tell why she lost, I will even question her later to explain to me why she lost after all the support we gave her.





“She calls herself Mother General of APGA, but as a mother she should not be castigating the party like that.





“Her action is anti-party, but we don’t want to go into all that, because I know that very soon she will know the truth as truth is immutable,” he said.





“The report I got is that it went well and that a winner emerged.





“The report said she was there, she participated and the votes were counted and result declared, including her own and the man won.





“They said we gave Senator Victor Umeh ticket unopposed yes, because he indicated interest early enough and he deserved it too. If Bianca had shown interest much earlier, I would have announced it that nobody else would be tolerated.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“But she joined the fray after Ukachukwu and Ifeanyi had declared and were already running.





“That she is a widow does not confer on her a special status; it is not in APGA constitution that once you are a widow we give you ticket?





“I don’t think it is in the constitution of any party in Nigeria that once you are a widow you get automatic ticket.





“Remember we said that it was going to be contested openly, and it was contested.





“I hold her in high esteem, I respect her as the wife of Ojukwu.





“But she has been castigating me in the media, she owes me an apology, a serious apology, because I have done nothing against her,” he said.

Share This