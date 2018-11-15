We Don't Have Crisis In APC - Keyamo Tells Atiku

Published:





The spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has stated that there is no crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Keyamo was reacting to a claim by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar through his campaign organization, where he mocked Buhari over corruption allegation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.





Reacting, Buhari’s aide said Atiku has surrounded himself with same people that failed with former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.





He said: “Our advice to him is that he should be careful of these scammers around him. They were the ones who scammed Jonathan and made him believe that he was making headway in the campaign, but at the end of the day, we saw the result.





“Our advice to him is that he should reach out to us to tell him those who are the scammers around him. They want his money.”





“They should face their crisis. There is no crisis at all within us. It shows that we have a system that works, a system that everybody is free to express his mind, we don’t run a regimented system, there is freedom of speech.





“We are telling them that they should emulate our culture where even the national chairman can be subjected to security screening.





“During their time, it was not even like that, it was like a cult but what they are doing now by beaming their searchlight on our national chairman is that they are campaigning for Buhari.





“They are further reinforcing the transparent nature of Buhari, that even his national chairman cannot be spared when it comes to corruption. They have just scored an own goal,” he added.

