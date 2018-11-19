We Are Ready To Sign Peace Accord With Other Political Parties - PDP

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed willingness to sign Peace Accord between major political parties and major candidates.





The position of the main opposition party was made known by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan.





He said:“We will support peace accord between major political parties and between major contenders. The People Democratic Party is open to that because we are a party of peace. We are a democratic party, who believe in the tenets of democracy, rule of law, justice, freedom, these are what make us a democratic party.









"If there is any group or a group of Nations that are canvassing that we should allow peace to reign during the election, surely the PDP will abide by that.”





The PDP spokesperson charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and credible election.





"I want to assure because Nigerians are sick and tired of the hunger, starvation, denial that the All Progressives Congress has imposed on Nigerians we plead with INEC to allow for a free, fair, credible and transparent elections in 2019.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"We also want them to take a lesson from our National Convention in Port Harcourt, which was adjudged as one of the best in the political history of our country. It was civil, it was clean, it was clear, it was transparent and it was generally accepted by all the aspirants.





"So we look forward to INEC holding Nigeria elections that will generally be accepted by the majority of parties and the majority of Nigerians,” he said.

Share This