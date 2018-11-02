We Are Doing Everything Humanly Possible To Ensure Leah Sharibu's Release - FG

Published:





The Federal Government said it was doing its best to ensure that one of the kidnapped Dapchi school girls held captive by the Boko Haram insurgents, Leah Sharibu is released.





The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the reassurance at the 100 years celebration of St. Andrews Catholic Church, Oro, Ilorin, Kwara state.





Speaking to newsmen after the Centenary anniversary thanksgiving Mass, Mohammed said Leah Sharibu is dear to the government.





“Nigerians should appreciate that any of our citizens, either boy or girl, Moslem or Christian is dear to us. We do not look at Leah Sharibu either as Christian or Moslem, but as a precious daughter of the country.





“We are doing our best to ensure her safe release and be reunited with her family members,” he said.

