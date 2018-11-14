We Are Committed To The Early Completion Of The 2nd Niger Bridge ..Babatunde Fashola

Published:

The Minister of Power Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN has once again expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to the completion of the second Niger Bridge.

Speaking at a world conference in Abuja on Monday to mark the 3rd Anniversary of his Ministry, Mr Fashola said the Federal Government has set up a Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund to make sure that certain key projects of the Buhari’s administration are completed in record time.

The projects that fall into these categories apart from the second Niger Bridge are the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Lagos –Ibadan Expressway, as well as the Mambila Hydro Power Project.

On the Mambila Hydro Project, the Minister said an agreement has been signed with a Chinese firm to the tune of over $157bn, saying that when completed it will be one of the biggest in the sub Sahara region with the creation of thousands of employment for Nigerians.

On road infrastructure, the Minister highlighted the followings as the number of roads either constructed or rehabilitated by his Ministry in the past 3 years.

In 2016 277 kilometers of roads were constructed and 245 kilometers rehabilitated. 256 kilometers of road were constructed in 2016 while in 2018 417 kilometers of roads have been constructed and 218 kilometers of roads rehabilitated

On Power, the Minister said over 8000 megawatts of electricity are currently being generated across the country while distribution at a point peaked at about 5000 megawatts.

He also touched on the ongoing construction of roads in the South East, South South especially the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway where construction is presenting moving as scheduled.

The Minister said security challenges has hindered the Jalingo-Taraba expressway project.

He emphasized that his Ministry could have achieved more if the budget of the Ministry has been passed as at when due by the National Assembly.

Mr Fashola also spoke on efforts being made by the Federal Government to build additional affordable houses by the Federal Government, saying that every State in the country has various levels of projects being embarked by his Ministry in the States

