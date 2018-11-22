Vote For Buhari In 2019, He Is The Only One Who Can Liberate You - Fayemi Tells Yorubas

Published:





Ahead of the 2019 election, Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has urged the people of South-West to vote massively for President Buhari to reciprocate the concentration of juicy political positions he handed over to people from the region.





Fayemi also said that the Yoruba race would be liberated in all ramification in 2019 if the South West come together to vote enmass for President Buhari.





Fayemi who took over from Ayo Fayose in October, said this when he received a letter from a group under the aegis of Artisan, Traders and Allied Technicians’ Association, Ekiti chapter, endorsing President Buhari for the 2019 presidential poll, at the state government house in Ado-Ekiti the state capital yesterday November 21st. The letter was submitted to Fayemi for onward delivery to President Buhari by the state President of the association, Mr. Ebenezer Fadipe and members of his executive.





While receiving the letter, Governor Fayemi said it will of immense benefit for the South West to vote in President Buhari in for a second term as he has proven through his appointments to be a lover of people from the region. Fayemi reminded the voters about how the administration of Goodluck Jonathan had concentrated influential political appointments in a certain zone in the South while the South-west was allegedly neglected under his reign.





"Under President Jonathan, we saw how the Secretary to the Government.





of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief of Staff to the President were concentrated in just two zones in the South while the South-west was abandoned. But when President Buhari came on board, he made a South-west person his vice-president, the Minister of Works, Power and Housing is from this zone, Minister of Health and other juicy positions were also allotted to the region.





So, the coming election is for the liberation of the Yoruba race and only Buhari’s presidency could bring about the actualisation of this dream,” he said.

