US Govt Have Asked Atiku To Apply For His Visa - Gbenga Daniel

Published:





The Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Orgsanisation (APCO), Gbenga Daniel, says PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has received signal from the US government to apply for visa which would be granted. Daniel who is a former Governor of Ogun State disclosed this when he appeared on Channels TV today October 31st.





Atiku who emerged PDP presidential flagbearer on October 7th, is widely believed to be wanted for alleged corruption in the US and has reportedly been banned from coming into the US.





Speaking during his interview today, Daniel said;





“There have been signals from the American officials that he should indeed come forward; they want him to come so that they would grant him visa. This issue of corruption perception appears to have been overflogged.







To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"I remember when we were running the campaign against the primary, and everybody kept confronting us with this perception; we kept saying the thing is no more than perception. Politically-motivated perception, which unfortunately appears to have stuck. But, by and large, I think as we move towards the real issues, people will begin to understand that all this is politically motivated.





"I have repeatedly said that we’re not in a Banana Republic. Nigerians, as a people, we know our weaknesses; anything that is negative about our leaders, we are ready to believe it hook, line and sinker. Until such a time when charges are pressed, then there are no issues as far as we are concenrned.





More than anything else, if you look at newspapers in the last few days, we’ve had even statements issued by the State Department that they have no issue whatsoever with Atiku Abubakar; and if I may chip this in, I can also confirm to you that in the last few days, there have been signals from the American officials that he should indeed come forward; they want him to come so that they would grant him visa. "

Share This