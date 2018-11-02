Identity Of Man Who Jumped Into Lagoon Unveiled

Published:





The man who jumped into the Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos this morning, has been identified as a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).





According to new reports, the deceased was said to have pretended as if he wanted to urinate after getting off a commercial bus, and immediately dived into the lagoon. He was in the bus with his colleagues.





Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command responded immediately to the incident, but could not rescue the man. His remains has been recovered and deposited in the morgue.

