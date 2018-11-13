Uduaghan Reveals Why He Left PDP For APC

Published:





Former Governor of Delta State Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has stated that he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of developments in the Niger-Delta.





In a television interview, Uduaghan dismissed reports that he joined the ruling party because he was scared of not being able to clinch the Delta South PDP senatorial ticket.





The former governor stated that his decision to join the APC did not come suddenly, adding that he thought long and hard before he defected.





Uduaghan said: “It is not easy to move from a house that you built to another house especially with your household. So you have to plan it properly, think about it and discuss it with the members of your family.





"Of course, generally, we have been together for over 20 years, and there is bound to be disagreements.





"But when you look at the larger picture of where the family is now, where your political party is, the future of your current political party and look at the party you want to go into, where are they now?





"But the final decision is yours because whatever happens, you bear the final consequences either good or bad. That was what I did, and that was why it took some time.





"I managed Delta State for eight years and before then, I worked closely with my boss as SSG, my boss (Chief James Ibori) being the head of the management.





"I know what it took to manage the Niger Delta because most of the problems started from Delta State as the interethnic crisis in 1997 and spread to other states.





"With that kind of experience, you look at the people currently managing it. You look at the federal and various state governments, from time to time, you access what they are doing.





"Sometimes you are happy with what they are doing and sometimes you are not because you have done your bit and pulled back, then you assess your bit.





"Now it’s not possible for one person to go there and do everything, the people that have come in, what improvement are they putting in the place?





"And when you see that these people are doing something that would move the region forward, you would want to encourage them by making sure that the things they are doing, they are supported.”

