Two Suspected Drug Dealers Trying To Evade Arrest Drown In River Niger

On Monday, two suspected drug dealers drowned in River Niger, Lokoja, the Kogi State capital in their bid to evade arrest by the men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.





Some members of the Adankolo community in Lokoja allegedly informed the NDLEA about the activities of drug users and dealers in the area.





When NDLEA operatives visited the area, it was gathered that the suspects started running upon seeing them. Two of the suspects ran into the river and got entangled in nets set by fishermen which led to their drowning.





Four others were arrested including one suspected to be a dealer while three were suspected drug users.





The Commandant of the NDLEA in the state, Idris Bello, who confirmed the deaths and arrests said that the arrested dealer was being profiled with a view to getting more facts from him. He said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

