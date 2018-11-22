Two Ogun,Ondo Federal House Of Reps Members Dump APC

Published:





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have lost two members in the House of Representatives, Kolawole Babatunde (Ondo) and Mukaila Kazeem (Ogun).





Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, read letters from the lawmakers announcing their resignations from the APC at the plenary on Wednesday.





While Babatunde joined the Peoples Democratic Party, Kazeem did not name his new party in his letter.





Both lawmakers cited the APC’s handling of its primaries as the reason for their resignation.

