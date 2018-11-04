Two Notorious Traffic Armed Robbers Arrested In Lagos

Published:





Motorists plying Lekki/Epe expressway will heave a sigh of relief now, as two notorious armed robbers who specialised in robbing commuters, Akpan Samuel and Ani Chukwuma, were remanded in Ikoyi prison after their arraignment at Igbosere Magistrate-Court-ten on Thursday, November 1st, 2018.





The suspects who were nabbed on 29/10/2018, by operatives of the Command led by the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division, CSP Isah Abdulmajid, revealed during interrogation that their modus operandi was to mount the pedestrian bridge, Maruwa bus stop, Lekki/Epe expressway. At that vantage position, they were able to monitor the traffic and carefully select their target.





They thereafter, swoop on the target and rob them of their valuables by means of a big hammer used in smashing side glasses and windscreens of drivers who refused to roll down their glasses when commanded to do so. The hammer and an improvised pistol that appears like a perfect prototype of a berratta pistol, were recovered from them.





Their activities were a source of concern to the Command thus the CP Lagos, directed the DPO to mobilise all assets at his disposal to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums.





The CP assures that the activities of this set of criminals will soon be a thing of past as the Command has increased surveillance along all routes with heavy traffic.

