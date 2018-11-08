Two Abducted Sisters Found, One Dead The Other Unconscious

Published:





A family has been thrown into mourning after two sisters were kidnapped by gunmen, leaving one dead and the other unconscious.





Esther Franz Uchechi, a graduate of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), was kidnapped along with her younger sister, Neche, an SS2 student. They were abducted in Imo state and taken to an undisclosed hideout in Anambra.





Neche was tortured to death, while Esther was found unconscious in a bush and rushed to the hospital by a priest.









