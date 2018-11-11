Tragedy:Couple,Daughter,Mother In Law Die In Ghastly Accident In Anambra State

Published:

An accident on Saturday at Nkwelle Ezunaka Junction in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State claimed the lives of a man, his wife, daughter and mother-in-law.



It was gathered that the accident involved a tipper and a Toyota Camry. The victims, who were rushed to a nearby hospital, were confirmed dead on arrival.



Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the corpses of the victims had been deposited in a morgue.





Mohammed said, “There was an accident involving a tipper and a Toyota Camry along Nkwelle Ezunaka Junction in Onitsha.



“The accident occurred when the two vehicles had a head-on collision. As a result of the accident, the driver of the Toyota Camry, one Mr Godwin Akaeme, and three other passengers in the car comprising his wife, daughter and a female in-law whose names are still unknown sustained various degrees of injury.”



He added that the police patrol team attached to 33 Division visited the scene and rushed the casualties to Apex Hospital for treatment, noting that the four victims were certified dead by the medical doctor on duty.



The PPRO said the tipper’s driver, one Ebuka Ekene, who sustained minor injury was treated and subsequently arrested.



Stating that the case was under investigation, Mohammed said, “The corpses were photographed and deposited at the hospital morgue for postmortem examination and efforts are ongoing to trace their relations.”

