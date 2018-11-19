Tragedy:4 INEC Workers, Corps Member, 3-year-Old Die In Accident

Published:

Four staff members of the Kogi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission and a youth corps member with the commission died Saturday in a motor accident along the Ajaokuta-Lokoja Road.

A three-year-old daughter of one of the deceased INEC staff members, identified as Mrs Akintunde, also died in the accident.

Daily Trust learnt that they were returning from a wedding of their colleague in Anyigba when their vehicle rammed into a trailer, leading to their deaths.

It was gathered that one of the INEC staff members survived the accident.

Head, Voters Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Mr Biambo Bagudu, while confirming the incident yesterday, said the staff members involved in the crash were of the ICT, Accounts and Operations department of the Commission.

He said they were returning from a wedding of one of their colleagues, Ibrahim Yahaya of the ICT unit of the commission.

Biambo, who described the incident as sad and shocking, commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the losses.

Daily Trust learnt that the remains of the victims had been deposited at mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

