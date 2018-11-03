Tragedy In Makurdi As Wife Kills Hubby, 3 Kids, Herself

Published:





A man and his three children have been killed by his wife, who also took her life, police in Benue state have said.





CKN News gathers that the man, Nicholas Adetsav, and his wife were civil servants with the Makurdi Local Government Council.





It was learned that the incident happened on Friday night.





“The man, Mr Nicholas Adetsav, a staff of Makurdi Local Government Council, and his children, were killed on Friday night in Makurdi. His wife, who we believe is responsible for the death of the quartet, also killed herself,” police spokesman Moses Yamu said on Saturday.





“From information available to us, the woman has been having issues with her husband which might have culminated into this.”





It was gathered that the couple had been at loggerheads.





“They have been having issues; just yesterday (Friday), the woman was seen with a pestle trying to smash her husband’s car. No one knows the cause of their frequent fights,” the police official added.





He said that policemen sent to the house found the man foaming in the mouth, the three kids already dead, while the woman, also dead, was found holding a knife in her hands.





“The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday; from what we have gathered, the couple fight on daily basis,” he said.





Yamu said that investigation had begun, while the corpses had been deposited at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital, Makurdi.





Source: NAN





