Thugs Invade Akwa Ibom Assembly

Published:





The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly was on Monday, November 19, invaded by suspected thugs.





CKN News learned that the suspected thugs reportedly prevented the lawmakers from gaining access into the assembly premises.





It is believed that the invasion may be connected with a court order declaring vacant the seat of Idongesit Ituen, the member representing Itu constituency.





Ituen was recently sacked as a member of the state assembly by the Federal High Court, Uyo.





The court judgment followed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).









To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The speaker of the house, Luke Onofiok, had a few days ago barred Ituen from attending plenary.





While it is unclear who instructed the thugs to carry out the act, the PDP has, however, alleged that the APC was behind the barricade.





A tweet by the opposition party read: “The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (AKHA), premises is under heavy attack by members of @OfficialAPCNg thugs.





"The thugs invaded the complex, chanting the slogan *APC! Change” as they set fire and blocked the entrance to the assembly complex.”

Share This