Three People Killed In Ekiti Bank Robbery

Armed robbers Monday evening raided a new generation bank in Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti State, killing at least three persons and carted away an undisclosed amount of money.



Although the details are still sketchy, three policemen are feared dead in the robbery which took place around 5.30 this evening.



It was gathered that the armed robbers who announced their arrival with gun shots which frightened residents who scampered for safety, also left some bank workers and customers at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) gallery of the bank with varying degrees of injuries.



The gunmen who blew the bank’s security door with dynamite to gain access into the banking hall, also carted away an undisclosed amount of money during the raid which was said to have lasted for about an hour.



It’s the fourth bank robbery this year in Ekiti State and in all lives have been lost.

