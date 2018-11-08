Three People Die In Lagos Boat Mishap

Published:





Three persons have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap that happened in Lagos last night.





According to a statement from the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, a boat carrying 20 passengers capsized between Liverpool and Coconut Under Bridge in Lagos at about 8pm on Wednesday night November 7th.





The boat was heading to Ojo from Liverpool when it capsized. 12 passengers were rescued alive, 3 were confirmed dead while five other passengers are being searched for.





''12 of the passengers were rescued alive by the Lagos State Waterways Authority officials and local divers.





Two males and one female were confirmed dead, while search and rescue operation have been put on hold till the following day for the remaining five missing people.





The three bodies have been bagged, and the men were handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to be deposited at the morgue.





The female victim, identified as Alhaja, was handed over to her family after proper documentation by the Marine Police Officers,” Tiamiyu said.

