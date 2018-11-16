Three Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Attack

Published:





No fewer than three soldiers were reportedly killed and several missing after a Boko Haram attack on a military base in Borno state.





It was learned that the Boko Haram fighters may have come from the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province.





The militants temporarily dislodged troops from the base before being repelled with aerial support, according to AFP report.





"We lost three soldiers in the fight and several others are still missing,” a military officer said.





"The terrorists were smoked out of the base by a fighter jet which deployed to the scene,” said the officer who asked not to be named.

