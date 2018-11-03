Three Arrested For Trafficking 35 Pregnant Women, Newborn Babies

Published:





Three members of Abia-based syndicate group that specialise in buying and selling of newborns within and outside Nigeria have been arrested by the police.





Spokesman for the police CSP Aremu Adeniran said 35 pregnant girls and women, six children and one newborn were rescued from the Nma Charity and Rehabilitation Centre, Umunkpeyi, Abia state.





The suspects are: Emmanuel Chigozie Elesuwa, 44; Chioma David, 33 and Lilian Nma Achumba, the 52-year-old owner of Nma Charity Home in Aba, the business hub of the State.





The police official told journalists that on 20 July, 2018, policemen and officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service, while on patrol at the Idi-Iroko Border Post in Ogun State, intercepted the three suspects in possession of two newborns.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“The case was handed over to the anti-human trafficking and women/children protection unit of the Force for discrete investigation,” he said.





“Investigation revealed that the suspects are notorious criminals that deal in buying and selling of babies and children within and outside Nigeria.





“They admitted and confessed that they have been in operation for over 10 years. They further confessed that the 2 babies found in their possession were bought at the rate of N350k from Chief Lilian Nma Achumba.





“They also revealed that they were on their way to Benin Republic to sell the two newborn babies to their partners for N700k each.”

Share This