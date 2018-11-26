Those Calling For Oshiomhole’s Sack Are Wasting Their Time- Gov. Ganduje

Published:





Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has stated that plans by aggrieved of the APC to sack the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, is unnecessary.





Speaking at APC stakeholders meeting in Kano, the governor insisted that the sole concern of party members should be how to emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2019 general election.





Ganduje said: “When some people were saying our National Chairman should be sacked, we said no. That is not what we need now.





“We should concentrate on victory. We must understand that there is no time for the crisis within our fold. All we need to do is to try as much as we can to manage whatever crisis we may have and collectively face the general election.





“Tolerance should always be seen to be promoted within us. Partisanship without tolerance is both harmful and anti-progress.”

