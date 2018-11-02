Things Ex-President Jonathan Did That Shocked Me - Amaechi

Published:





Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan removed his security aides during the 2015 general elections.





Amaechi said this on Thursday while speaking with a European Union (EU) delegation, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari is more democratic than Jonathan.





He recalled how he was attacked many times during the Jonathan administration with no one being brought to book.





“One assurance I will give you today is that we’ll stand by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and we will stand by whatever decision they make,” the former Rivers State Governor added.





“We believe that we promised Nigerians change and I also believe that you can observe the change.





“By this time in 2014/2015, when I was still in office as governor, I was on fire. Everybody was on my neck.





“The then President had withdrawn my security. My ADC and CSO were on the run; there was no police security and nobody cared. They didn’t bother that I could be killed or attacked.”





He added that he “was attacked several times. I was attacked in Port Harcourt. But now, we believe the President that they were accusing that would be undemocratic because he is a retired soldier is more democratic than a civilian that was elected in the past.





“During the Anambra State election, when the governor cried out that his ADC had been withdrawn, President Buhari ordered that the governor’s ADC be reinstated immediately. So you see, that is the change we are talking about,” added Amaechi.

