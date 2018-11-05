There's No Part Of Nigeria I Haven't Visited - Buhari

Published:





Today in Abuja, President Buhari reassured Nigerians that his administration will sustain massive investments to upgrade and develop the country’s transport and power infrastructure.





He spoke when he received members of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) led by Ambassador Oladapo Fafowora. The President told the retired Ambassadors that Nigerians will never forget the ‘‘lost opportunity between 1999 and 2015,’’ when the nation had huge resources at its disposal.





''There is no part of the country I haven’t been to, having attempted to be President four times. I know the condition of our roads. The rails were literally killed, there was no power despite the admittance of some previous leadership that they spent $16 billion on the sector.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Today, we are getting our priorities right and we believe that of the three fundamental issues we campaigned on security, the economy and fighting corruption, we have remained very relevant and Nigerians believe we have achieved something,'' the President said.





President Buhari also used the occasion to appreciate the People’s Republic of China for financing some of the rail and power projects in the country through concessionary loans.





''I will do my best to see that where there are possibilities of making a quick improvement on infrastructure, we will do it,'' he said.





President Buhari also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to consider what this government inherited and the more it is doing with fewer resources in putting the economy right.





The President took note of some concerns raised by the retired Ambassadors including an appeal for the adjustment of their pension entitlements, retention of diplomatic passport for retired career ambassadors, allocation of land for ARCAN headquarters in Abuja and adequate funding of the Foreign Affairs ministry, among others.

Share This